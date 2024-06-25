Bielsa effect: Uruguay abuzz & showing plenty of promise

CHENNAI: LATE on Sunday night, Uruguay were putting the finishing touches on a commanding performance against Panama in their first match of the Copa America. Some familiar names did a lot of the running as the South Americans ran out 3-1 winners, with Darwin Nunez putting in a sort of performance not unlike when he wears the Liverpool jersey (five shots, one goal, two big chances missed).

Behind Nunez, the tireless Manuel Ugarte (PSG) and Fede Valverde (Real Madrid) were the building blocks. Down the wings, Nahitan Nandez (right back) and Matias Vina (left), who walked away with a goal and an assist, were a constant threat, buzzing around like super-charged mosquitoes waiting for any opportunity to bomb forward. The pair had passes into the final third and created six scoring chances. In short, it wasn’t a surprise when Vina, who plays his club football for Flamengo, walked away with the man of the match award.

What, though, was generally surprising was Uruguay’s very proactive brand of football. In a side known for grizzled veterans at the back (think Diego Godin), this was a huge departure from the norm. But then, when the man in the dugout is Marcelo Bielsa this is the norm. High on energy and adrenaline, constant pressing, vertical passing, getting the full backs into play... it was a trademark display from a Bielsa-coached side. The most commendable part of the display was the team’s buy-in to Bielsa’s very unique methods.