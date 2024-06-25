Nacho pens emotional note as he leaves Real Madrid after 23 years

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández is ending his career with the club less than a month after lifting the Champions League trophy in London.

Madrid announced Nacho's decision on Tuesday, about three weeks after the club defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley for the club's record-extending 14th European Cup triumph.

It was the sixth time Nacho won the Champions League with Madrid, and his first as captain.

Nacho has won 26 trophies with Madrid, a record he shares with Luka Modric.

“Real Madrid would like to thank and express our appreciation to Nacho, one of the club's biggest legends,” the club said.