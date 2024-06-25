Stimac’s conduct has reinforced our decision: AIFF

CHENNAI: Former India football head coach Igor Stimac had pulled no punches while making several allegations against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a social media interaction recently. In response to Stimac’s comments, the AIFF, in a statement on Monday, said that his conduct has only reinforced their decision to terminate his contract.

“Mr Stimac’s communication is not befitting of a professional who has served the organisation for over 5 years and was extended the full support of the AIFF during this period. This conduct has only reinforced the AIFF’s belief that the right decision was made, with just cause, to terminate his contract and move forward in the interests of Indian football,” the statement read.

The former Croatian international was especially critical of president Kalyan Chaubey and had claimed that the latter never cared about the sport. Moreover, Stimac had also said that the federation did not consult him while finalising events. The AIFF, while clarifying those allegations, said, “The AIFF president had 5 meetings with him in 18 months (Kolkata national camp – September 2022; Bengaluru SAFF Championship – July 2023; Hangzhou(China) – September 2023; Kolkata – March 2024 and Guwahati – March 2024)...”