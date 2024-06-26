England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate

COLOGNE: England manager Gareth Southgate was met with boos and beer cups thrown by his own fans despite his team topping Group C as Slovenia also progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 thanks to a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

The Three Lions were already assured of a place in the last 16 but can expect more criticism after failing to improve on underwhelming performances in edging past Serbia and drawing with Denmark.

"I get it that they are not happy with me, that is the reality. I am not going to back away from that. I need them behind the team," Southgate said of the supporters' reaction.

"I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group."

England will have to wait until Wednesday's final group games to find out which of the four best third-placed teams they will face in the last 16.

But more questions will be asked over one of the favourites' ability to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory as a star-studded forward line was snuffed out by Slovenia.

"I thought we played a lot better than the other games. We couldn't just find that finish but we look forward to the next one," said England captain Harry Kane.

Southgate made a statement with his team selection, resisting the calls to make mass changes as Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the only alteration from the opening two games.

If the England boss was looking for a reaction by showing faith in the other 10 who have started all three matches in Germany, he was left disappointed.

Slovenia are now nine games unbeaten, which included beating Portugal 2-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

Declan Rice had highlighted Benjamin Sesko as their big threat on Monday.

Sesko could have been lining up alongside Rice at Arsenal next season had he not shunned interest to extend his contract at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old shrugged off a thigh injury to start and had the first chance of the game when he tamely headed straight at Jordan Pickford four minutes in.