Turkey edge into Euros last 16 with tense win over Czechs

HAMBURG: Turkey reached the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years after a bad-tempered 2-1 win over a battling 10-man Czech Republic at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey finished second in Group F behind Portugal to progress, as the Czechs were eliminated despite a brave performance on a sweltering night in Hamburg.

"Tonight we just want to celebrate, we deserve it," said Italian Montella. "But starting tomorrow we want to continue to make history."

Georgia also went through as one of the best third-placed teams after a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal in the group's other final game, eliminating Hungary.

Turkey will face Austria in the last 16 in Leipzig on Tuesday, their first major tournament knockout match since the Euro 2008 semi-finals, when they were beaten by Germany.

The Czechs were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute when Antonin Barak was given the earliest red card in Euros history, beating the unwanted record set by France's Eric Abidal in 2008.

Barak's pair of bookings were two of 18 yellow cards shown in total, with Tomas Chory also shown red after the final whistle in ugly scenes.

Hakan Calhanoglu powered Turkey into a 51st-minute lead, but Tomas Soucek lashed in an equaliser midway through the second half.

A frantic finale to the game ensued as the Czech Republic pushed for the winner that would take them through, but Cenk Tosun ended their hopes on the counter-attack in added time.

There were ugly scenes at the final whistle as fans ran onto the pitch, with Czech forward Chory brandished a red card in the aftermath.

"We are upset, everyone wanted to advance, we had the right mindset," said Soucek.

"It was terribly hard with 10 men, we didn't want to concede, then we did, we levelled and pushed them until the last minute but then we conceded another."

The Czechs started strongly despite the tens of thousands of Turkey fans jeering their every touch, with Lukas Provod forcing Mert Gunok into an early save with a deflected shot.

They were especially dangerous from Vladimir Coufal's long throw-ins, one of which Robin Hranac headed over when unmarked.

But Turkey were given a huge boost as midfielder Barak caught Salih Ozcan by the halfway line and was shown a soft second yellow card.

Key Czech striker Patrik Schick could only feature among the substitutes after picking up an injury in the draw with Georgia last week.

He was given a yellow card for protesting from the bench after Provod was felled by a flying challenge.