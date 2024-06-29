Argentina coach Scaloni suspended from Copa America match vs. Peru for being repeatedly late

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team’s last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.

Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Scaloni also can’t attend the post-match news conference.

Later, Chile coach Ricardo Gareca was also suspended for one match for the same reason. Chile plays Canada on Saturday in Orlando.

Defending Copa America champion Argentina has already secured a berth in the knockout stages.

Argentina assistant Walter Samuel said during Friday’s press conference that Scaloni “was a little bitter about the situation.”

“We consider ourselves a correct coaching staff,” Samuel said. ”In these six years (on the job) we have almost never had this type of sanction. (It is) a little abnormal. He wanted to be with the team tomorrow.”

Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at the right time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation.

Canada’s players publicly complained about Argentina’s late return for the second half of their match on June 20.

Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.