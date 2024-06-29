Vinicius Junior’s brace helps Brazil win 4-1 over Paraguay in Copa America group stage

LAS VEGAS: Vinícius Junior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America.

Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay's goal. There were plenty of tense moments with five yellow cards and a red-handed out.

Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute, forcing Paraguay to play the last part of the match down a man. Yellow cards were handed to Brazil's Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.

The victory was quite a response for the Seleção Canarinho, who opened the tournament Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica despite outshooting their opponent 18-2.