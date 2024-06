Switzerland stuns Italy to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals

By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it. Coach Murat Yakin’s gameplan worked to perfection and he repaid the faith his federation showed him when there were calls for him to go in November.

“Football gives so much to us, gives so much to us in our lives. I don’t know how to pay back football for everything it’s given me and my life,” Yakin said. “I’ll always remember tonight.”

All Italy counterpart Luciano Spalletti could do was put his hands out in exasperation on the sideline.

“The team were timid in terms of the intensity of the game. We didn’t do a good job. We weren’t able to maintain a high level of intensity,” Spalletti said.

Freuler deservedly broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he set up Vargas’ cross with his first touch and smashed it in with his next.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had earlier denied Breel Embolo in a one-on-one, produced a flying save to deflect Fabian Riedler’s free kick onto the post before the break.

But the second half had barely started before Vargas curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the top right corner.

Italy was immediately more proactive and Switzerland defender Fabian Schär was relieved to see his attempted headed clearance rebound off the post minutes later.