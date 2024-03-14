Bagan edge Blasters in seven-goal thriller

Kerala Blasters were stretched to their limits on Wednesday. The Yellow Army had to dig deep but could not manage beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant during an Indian Super League match at home. This was only the second loss (3-4) for the Blasters in their last 10 games at home as the Mariners jumped to 39 points, level with the first-placed Mumbai City FC.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side scored first in the fourth minute with a solo effort by Albanian striker Armando Sadiku. The second half was frenetic with six goals in about 40-odd minutes. Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Vibin Mohanan led the foundation, who coupled with Rahul KP unlocked the Mohun defence. Finally, Rahul’s simple pass was converted into a goal by equal simplicity by Vibin.

Dimitrios Diamantakos doubled his team’s tally in the 63rd minute after the Mariners regained their lead through Sadiku in the 60th. Deepak Tangri scored the third and the drama didn’t simmer down until the added time of the second half. Striker Jason Cummings scored in the 97th. Diamantakos got a goal back two minutes later but was late for the home side.