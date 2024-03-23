England captain Harry Kane to miss Brazil clash

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: England captain Harry Kane will miss Saturday's friendly against Brazil and is "extremely doubtful" to face Belgium next week.

Kane suffered an ankle injury playing for Bayern Munich in their 5-2 win over Darmstadt last weekend and will not be risked for the meeting with Brazil at Wembley.

The former Tottenham striker also faces the possibility of missing Tuesday's friendly against Belgium at Wembley

That will be the final match before England boss Gareth Southgate names his Euro 2024 squad, although Kane has no worries about his place on the flight to Germany in June.

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer remain with the England squad, but they are also sidelined by injuries for the sold-out clash against the Selecao.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka withdrew from Southgate's squad due to injury on Thursday.

"Tomorrow no Harry Kane, no Jordan Henderson, no Cole Palmer," England boss Southgate said.

"I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He'd be extremely doubtful for that."

Kane's absence is a blow but Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney now have a chance to stake their claim for the role as Euro understudy to England's record goal-scorer.

Watkins has scored three goals in nine internationals, while Toney's one England appearance came off the bench against Ukraine this time last year.

The Brentford striker began an eight-month Football Association ban shortly after and was recalled at the first opportunity.