Pele to Endrick: Five teen talents that lit up Brazil

PARIS, FRANCE: Brazil is unparalleled when it comes to footballing success and fervour, and for many the sport itself is synonymous with the Brazilian national team.

The five-times World Cup winners are renowned for their "jogo bonito" philosophy and reputation of churning out the world's most talented players, the latest being 17-year-old starlet Endrick who scored against England on Saturday.

AFP Sport highlights five teenagers who have donned the famous yellow jersey:

Endrick

The latest off the national production line of extravagantly talented attackers, Endrick made history at the home of football Wembley when he scored the winner for Brazil against England on Saturday in just his third international appearance.

Aged 17 years, eight months and two days, Endrick became the youngest male goalscorer for club or country at the stadium when he opened his account for the Selecao nine minutes after coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory.

The Real Madrid-bound forward is already a two-time Brazilian Serie A champion and has been hailed as the country's new golden boy since making his debut for Palmeiras at the tender age of 16.

"If he keeps up the attitude he has shown up to now, he will be a very important name in Brazilian football and world football," said Brazil coach Dorival Junior.

Pele

The late Pele remains the eternal benchmark against whom all new Brazilian stars are inevitably compared.

He became Brazil's youngest ever goalscorer at 16 years, eight months and 14 days and went on to net 77 times for his country -- the second most in Selecao yellow.

His international career was marked by World Cup glory, winning the country's first title in Sweden 1958 aged 17 before earning a second and third Jules Rimet trophy in 1962 and 1970.