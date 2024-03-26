Black coaches are rare in football. Is this because of a lack of diversity in the boardroom?

MANCHESTER: Ricky Hill packed his bags and prepared to uproot his life again. Next stop: Chicago. The former England international football player is accustomed to making sacrifices and travelling far to build his coaching career, an effort he says has been stymied because he is Black.

"It is something that I hate to do because home is where the heart is," Hill said of leaving behind his wife of 38 years and his 99-year-old mother to chase a rare management opportunity.

Racism has long permeated the world's most popular sport, with players subjected to racist chants and taunts online. While football governing bodies such as FIFA and UEFA have taken steps to combat the abuse of players, the lack of diversity in the upper ranks at major clubs remains an unsolved problem.

"It's two fights for equality," Hill told The Associated Press.

Hill, who, as a teenager in the 1970s, was among the first generation of Black players in England, says he routinely faced racist abuse from fans when he played for Luton Town.

"You would hear songs about you, see people spitting, that kind of vitriolic behaviour."

That racism, he says, has continued to hold him back in the pursuit of his top-flight coaching dream.

"The difficulty we've had as racially diverse individuals and Black individuals, specifically, is there is no way of showing your worth as a coach or manager without actually having the opportunity to do so," he said.

The issue needs to be considered "through a Black lens," Delroy Corinaldi, co-founder of the British-based advocacy group Black Footballers Partnership, told The AP.

A BFP report in 2022 found that while some 43% of players in England's Premier League are Black, only 4% land coaching jobs in English professional football. There are currently only two Black managers in the Premier League.