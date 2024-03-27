We were dominant throughout, should've won first leg too: Afghan coach Westwood

GUWAHATI: Chuffed after his rag-tag team handed a shocked India in their own backyard in a World Cup qualifying match here, Afghanistan football coach Ashley Westwood asserted that the visiting side was "always the dominant" one and should have won even the first leg game which ended in a draw.

India went down 1-2 against the resolute Afghans on Tuesday night, marking an embarrassing day for the sport in the country. The home team's solitary goal came from a penalty conversion by veteran striker Sunil Chhetri.

"We remained confident even when we were trailing. To be honest, we also could have won the earlier match. We were always the dominant side in the match," Westwood said referring to the first leg clash in Abha, Saudi Arabia which ended in a goalless draw.

"It was unlucky at 0-0 in the last game. We could have won that if we took our chances. I was not under pressure at 1-0 at half-time because I knew we would score. I never felt pressured because I always believed in the boys and I am glad we got the result," he added.

Rahmat Akbari (71') and Sharif Mukhammad (88') scored for the Afghans last night, giving the side a victory that would be cherished for a long time.

Westwood said that being the coach of Afghanistan presents several logistical challenges as players are scattered across at least 16 countries, who have to be brought together for training in a very short span of time.