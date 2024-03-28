Man City hosts Arsenal in last clash of EPL's big three; Liverpool could be the big winner

Master and apprentice

Mikel Arteta was once Guardiola's trusted lieutenant at City.

Arteta was spoken of as a future City manager but is working on creating his own legacy at Arsenal after transforming the club's fortunes since taking charge in 2019.

He has been backed with money and time, and that faith has paid off, with Arsenal leading the league and advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals. After falling away badly at the end of last season to allow City to take the English title, it remains to be seen if Arteta and his players have learned from that experience.

Those two wins against City this season suggest Arsenal is more prepared to go head-to-head against the champion.

Run-in

Arsenal stands as the last major test for City. It has arguably the smoothest run of games to the end of the league. Arsenal and Liverpool both have to travel to Manchester United and face respective derbies against Tottenham and Everton.

All three teams still have to face Aston Villa and Spurs, who are competing for fourth spot and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool plays Brighton on Sunday with the chance to go to the top of the standings before City and Arsenal kick off.

Form guide

There is little to choose between the challengers.

City is on an ominous 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions, dating to the start of December.

Liverpool has lost two of its last 23 games and already has its first trophy of the season after winning the English League Cup in February.

One of those defeats was Manchester United's extra-time winner in the FA Cup final this month. The other was 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the league in February.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has risen to the top of the league on the back of an eight-game winning streak.

Distractions

All three teams are battling on multiple fronts. City is defending its Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble of last season.

Liverpool is no longer competing for a quadruple, but after winning the League Cup, it is also still in contention for the Europa League. Arsenal is in the Champions League quarterfinals, where it faces Bayern Munich.

City was given the toughest draw of all against Real Madrid.

X factor

Guardiola could make history by winning back-to-back trebles, including an unprecedented fourth Premier League in a row. Not even Alex Ferguson managed that at Manchester United.

Arsenal will be driven to make amends for last season's title collapse after it led the table for 248 days, the longest of any team that hasn't gone on to be crowned champion.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on his farewell tour. He's stepping down at the end of the season. The best send-off would be a second league title.