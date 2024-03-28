Napoli's Jesus 'bitter' over racist probe outcome

ROME, ITALY: Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he feels "bitter" at the Italian football federation's decision not to act over alleged racist comments targeted at him by Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi.

The Brazilian spoke out Wednesday the day after the FIGC shelved their investigation into the incident citing insufficient evidence.

"Although respecting this decision I have difficulty understanding it and it leaves me feeling very bitter," he declared in a statement published by his club.

Initially Jesus played down the matter following Napoli's 1-1 draw at Inter Milan on March 17 after accepting Acerbi's on-field apology for unspecified insults.

He now says his conciliatory approach had not had the desired effect.

"I am very discouraged at the outcome to a serious affair which I alone was in the wrong for handling it like 'a gentleman' in avoiding interrupting an important match, with all the hassle that would have caused for fans, with the hope that my attitude would have been respected and taken perhaps as an example.".

He feared the federation's handling of the matter could have undesired consequences.

"I didn't expect this decision which I fear, but I hope I'm wrong, will create an unfortunate precedent to justify certain behaviour."