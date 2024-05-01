Vinicius hits two as Real Madrid eye final after snatching draw at Bayern

MUNICH, GERMANY: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored a double, including an 83rd-minute equalising penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Tuesday that puts the Spanish side in the driving seat for the return leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Vinicius gave Real the lead after 24 minutes of the first leg but Bayern scored twice in four second-half minutes to wrestle back control, Leroy Sane with a stunning opener and Harry Kane converting a penalty.

Kim Min-jae fouled Rodrygo in the box with eight minutes remaining and Vinicius stepped up, drowning out a chorus of boos and whistles to blast home.

"In this competition it's important not to lose, and we're here because we haven't lost yet," said Vinicius.

"I'm very happy that I was able score two goals, and now we need to have a magical night at home," he added.

The draw makes Madrid favourites to progress in next week's return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu but Bayern, who dominated large parts of the match, will still have hope of making it to the final at Wembley in June.

"It's a good result for the second leg," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "But nothing has been decided yet.

"Bayern have high quality. They have players like Musiala or Sane who can hurt us."

"It feels a bit strange," said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel.

"But the situation is very clear. Win in Madrid, then off to Wembley. The winner takes it all.

"We will be ready and we accept the fight. We will go to Madrid with self-confidence. We have to be brave."