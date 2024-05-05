Real Madrid claim 36th Spanish title after Girona stun Barca

MADRID, SPAIN: Real Madrid earned what coach Carlo Ancelotti said was a "deserved" La Liga title on Saturday after beating Cadiz 3-0 and Girona sealed it with a stunning 4-2 victory over Barcelona.

Ancelotti's side did their homework by beating Cadiz and after last season's champions stumbled against Girona, Los Blancos were crowned champions for a record-extending 36th time.

Girona's dramatic victory saw the Catalan minnows qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, in only their fourth season in Spain's top flight.

Ancelotti rotated heavily ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Bayern Munich next week, but his players still got the job done.

Brahim Diaz netted in the 51st minute to put Madrid ahead and then set up Jude Bellingham, with Joselu tapping home a third.

"We've had a spectacular Liga campaign," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We've made few errors and the advantage is deserved."

Madrid's comfortable win over Cadiz sent them 14 points clear of last season's champions Barcelona, in third, with only 12 left to play for.

Girona, second after their second 4-2 win over Barcelona this season, trail Madrid by 13 points.

"We leave our skins out there on the pitch to live moments like today's," Madrid striker Joselu told Real Madrid TV.

"There are young players who are very hungry for titles, veterans who are delighted to be here... and these are special moments."