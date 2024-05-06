Trekking, family & being vocal: ISL award-winning custodian's mantra to success

CHENNAI: Phurba Lachenpa is fond of the mountains. Whenever the Indian footballer gets time off, he goes trekking.

Coming from Lachen, a tranquil region located at an elevation of around 8500 feet above sea level in North Sikkim, it was only natural for him to be enamoured by the mountains. "I'm into trekking. Because I'm a mountain person, I love trekking. During my holidays, I go to mountain base camps like Kangchenjunga (third-highest mountain in the world). Now, I really want to go to Mount Everest base camp. In Sikkim too, we have lots of places to go for trekking near my hometown. That is one of the best things for me," Phurba says.

Phurba has scaled many challenges in his flourishing career so far and he climbed yet another mountain, metaphorically speaking, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who plies his trade miles away with Mumbai City FC, finished on top in the goalkeeping department in the just-concluded Indian Super League Season. Moreover, his standout show between the sticks helped his club clinch the coveted ISL title on the final day.

Phurba claimed the Golden Glove with as many as nine clean sheets in 22 matches during the season. In the final that was held in Kolkata, Mumbai beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1.

"We had a tough start. We lost in the semis of the Durand Cup and then we didn't have much time to practice and directly went for the Champions League. We played one of the top teams in Asia in the form of Al Hilal. Then we had a change of coach and then we had a few injuries as well. Given the circumstances, we did quite well. Credit goes to everyone, especially our Indian players who played to their potential and did a pretty good job. Beating Mohun Bagan on their own turf in front of 62,000-odd fans in hot and humid conditions, it was good. Overall, we had a successful season," Phurba reflects.

It is clear that Phurba, who has been with Mumbai since 2020, is not getting carried away by his success. His hunger is evident as he spoke about his aspirations. "At the club level, I have been playing constantly for three years now. I was part of the Champions League as well. Last year, we won the Shield and before that (two seasons ago), I played in the semifinal and made a penalty save and we won the ISL Cup then. I'm hoping for more games in the national team and I want to make my international debut in the near future. That's my dream. I'm working constantly trying to improve myself because there's always room to improve. We never stop learning. We have every tool in the club to become a better player and better person as well."