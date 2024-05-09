Joselu inspires Madrid comeback with 'heart' to beat Bayern, reach Champions League final

MADRID, SPAIN: Real Madrid produced a spectacular comeback with "heart" against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday with Joselu striking twice in the dying minutes, earning them a 2-1 win to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Alphonso Davies smashed the visiting German giants ahead in the second half but record 14-time winners Madrid produced a sensational comeback with Joselu netting in the 88th and 91st minutes.

Spanish champions Real Madrid face another German side, Borussia Dortmund, in the Wembley final on June 1, after they stunned the team they call their "black beast".

"It's something magical, there's no explanation," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, revelling in another electric night in the Spanish capital.

Journeyman striker and back-up option Joselu, on as a late substitute, wrote his name in Madrid's history books with his last-gasp brace, giving Europe's comeback kings another night to remember.

"(The comeback) was with feeling and with heart, as the coach told us -- you have to win games with heart," said Joselu.

Madrid had enjoyed the better of the match but it seemed Davies' superb strike had set up a repeat of the 2013 all-German final in London.

Instead Joselu consigned Bayern to a first trophyless season since 2012, his first goal coming after a handling error from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had superbly kept Madrid at bay until that point.

"(Before that) there were world class saves after world class saves, but that can happen, it's football," said Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt.