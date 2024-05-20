Wirtz returns to help unbeaten Leverkusen chase history

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY: Bayer Leverkusen's chances in Wednesday's Europa League final clash with Atalanta in Dublin have been boosted by the return of star midfielder Florian Wirtz to full fitness.

A crucial component of their maiden Bundesliga title bid, Wirtz has had to settle for a bit part role in recent weeks as coach Xabi Alonso, with games like this in mind, wrapped the 21-year-old in cotton wool.

With Wirtz forced to play through the pain of a muscle injury to his leg, Alonso has used the midfielder sparingly.

Wirtz has not played a full 90 minutes since Leverkusen's Europa League quarter-final win over West Ham on April 11, nine games ago, but has still made an impact.

He came off the bench at half-time and scored a hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to secure the title in mid-April.

In his next two league games, Wirtz laid on equalisers deep in stoppage time against Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart which kept their unbeaten run alive.

Even with a team firing on all cylinders amid a 51-game unbeaten run in all competitions dating back to May 2023, Alonso knows Wirtz offers something unique.

While the club now boasts a squad the envy of many in Europe, Wirtz remains the club's only true superstar.

Wirtz turned 21 in May and has 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season.