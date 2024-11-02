Amorim says Man United refused his request to take over at end of season

LISBON: Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said the English club refused his request to take over at the end of this season, telling him: “It was now or never.”

Amorim will leave Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese champion, to take charge of United on Nov. 11 as the replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was fired on Monday.

Hours after being confirmed as United’s next manager, Amorim held an emotionally charged news conference after Sporting’s 5-1 win over Estrela da Amadora on Friday. He detailed the background to what he described as a life-changing decision.

Amorim said he always planned for this to be his last season at Sporting — he has coached the team since 2020 — and he changed his mind “many times” about what decision to take after United expressed its interest.

“The only thing I asked for was that it was at the end of the season," Amorim said, “and they said no, that wasn’t possible, it was now or never and if not they would look at another option.

“I had three days to take a decision that would radically change my life. And that is what I did.”

Amorim said United wasn’t the first club to offer to pay the buyout clause in his Sporting contract.

“I had other offers but I didn’t want them, and this one I did, so I made my decision,” he said.