Neymar still out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar is back in action after more than a year out due to a torn ACL but he won't be playing in Brazil's last two World Cup qualifiers this year.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior did not include the star striker in his squad on Friday for matches at Venezuela on Nov. 14 and against Uruguay five days later.

Neymar returned for Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal on Oct. 21 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Júnior said he's talked to Neymar three times in the last two months and the striker wanted to play for the national team.

“He is fully recovered, but he has had just a few minutes of play, and that was a big reason,” Júnior said. “By next year, he will have had more time playing, he will totally recover his confidence.”

Júnior also left out teenage striker Endrick.

Brazil is fourth in South American qualifying, six points behind leader Argentina after 10 rounds. The top six teams secure automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup.