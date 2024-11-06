Diaz hits hat-trick as Liverpool spoil Alonso's return to Anfield

LIVERPOOL: Xabi Alonso said his return to Anfield was bittersweet after Liverpool thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Tuesday, thanks to a Luis Diaz hat-trick, to go top of the Champions League table.

Cody Gakpo was also on target as the Reds maintained their 100 percent record in Europe after four games.

Alonso, a Champions League winner during his playing days in the Liverpool midfield, turned his back on succeeding Jurgen Klopp to remain at Leverkusen after leading them to an unbeaten German league and cup double last season.

The Spaniard's name was chanted by the home support in the closing stages.

Liverpool, though, are not left wondering what might have been as Arne Slot continued his stunning start as manager with a 14th win in 16 games in all competitions.

"One thing is the game and the other thing was the reception," said Alonso, who played for the Reds between 2004 and 2009.

"I have a bitter feeling but I really appreciate and (I'm) thankful that after so many years I come here and still have that bond with the club. But it would have been nicer with a better result."

Leverkusen remain on seven points from their opening four Champions League matches after another sobering night for their ambitions to match the heights they hit last season.

Alonso's men sit fourth in the Bundesliga, seven points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, and failed to master what their coach described pre-match as a "beautiful challenge".

Slot's decision to move Diaz into a central role up front proved inspired as the Colombian struck his first hat-trick for the club.