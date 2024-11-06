Sporting Lisbon stun Manchester City in Champions League

PARIS: Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick as Ruben Amorim's Sporting stunned Manchester City with a 4-1 win in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sporting stole the show with their performance in Lisbon, but the Portuguese champions had to come from behind after Phil Foden put City ahead early on.

Amorim was hoping to sign off from the Champions League in style as Sporting coach before he leaves for Manchester United, and Gyokeres then took centre stage.

The Swedish striker equalised seven minutes before half-time, holding off Champions League debutant Jahmai Simpson-Pusey as he ran through to finish.

Sporting then went ahead 19 seconds into the second half as Maximiliano Araujo finished off a fine move, and shortly after that Gyokeres converted a penalty following a foul by Josko Gvardiol.

City could have pulled one back, but Erling Haaland hit the bar from the spot. Gyokeres showed Haaland how to do it as he scored his second spot-kick to complete a hat-trick, condemning City to their heaviest losing margin in Europe since a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in April 2018.

Gyokeres has 23 goals in 17 games in all competitions this season and will surely be the next star to leave Sporting for a bigger club elsewhere following Amorim's departure.

"It was written that it had to be like that I think, there is no other explanation," Amorim, at Sporting since 2020, said of a famous victory.

"I think everyone who has been here in the last four years deserved this. It was a special night."