Barcelona rout Red Star Belgrade in Champions League

BELGRADE: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as in-form Barcelona thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-2 to stay in the upper echelons of the Champions League group table on Wednesday.

The veteran striker climbed to 99 career goals in the competition, while Inigo Martinez, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez also netted as Barcelona won comfortably in Serbia.

After thrashing Bayern Munich 4-1 in their prior European outing, Hansi Flick's side followed that up with a seventh straight victory across all competitions.

In that winning run Barcelona have scored at least three times in each game and were similarly lethal at the Rajko Mitic stadium.

"Obviously we are doing things very well, and many of them are being seen and reflected in our play, but there are certain things that I can tell you, as a defender, we're suffering in," said Barcelona centre-back Martinez.

"When the team drops (in focus) that little bit in the end... if we can improve that, I think we can be a great team and now we can enjoy this victory."