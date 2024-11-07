Mings' bizarre penalty blunder sinks Villa in defeat at Brugge

BRUGES: Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings made an embarrassing handball blunder that condemned his side to a shock 1-0 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mings bizarrely picked up the ball inside his own penalty area in the second half in the mistaken belief that Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez had not taken a goal kick.

The England centre-back appeared to think Martinez's pass to him was not the restart in play and he scooped up the ball to place it back in the six-yard box.

Hans Vanaken stroked home the resulting penalty to leave Mings stunned as Villa's 100 percent record in this season's Champions League came to an end in the most unusual circumstances at the Jan Breydel stadium.

It was a nightmare Champions League debut for Mings, who had recently returned to action after 14 months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But Unai Emery's team could have few complaints about their first loss in four European matches after being outplayed by the Belgian champions.

"His mistake is completely strange. It's the biggest mistake I witnessed in my career," Emery said.

"We lost one or two balls, but we were always in the position to recover, but this mistake is very, very strange.

"It's not for Mings or Martinez, it's one mistake that's strange. It's only happened one time in all my life."