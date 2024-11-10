Honours even in 1000th Indian Super League tie

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC’s hunt for a home victory this season continued as they were held 1-1 by Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. In what was the 1000th match in the history of the India’s super league, both teams had a fair share of chances but nothing to show on the scorecard in the opening half.

Ryan Edwards broke the deadlock in the hour mark to put the home side in front. That came through a set piece. With Connor Shields delivering a sumptuous free-kick into the box from a fair distance, Edwards rose highest to find the bottom right corner.

However, the away side responded almost instantly. Dutch midfielder Nathan Rodrigues also displayed his heading proficiency as he found the equaliser just three minutes later. This also came through a set piece, a corner. Yoell van Nieff put in a brilliant delivery towards the back post and Rodrigues jumped to tuck in a header.