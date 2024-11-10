Liverpool sink Villa to open up five-point Premier League lead

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Reds took full advantage of Manchester City's latest defeat at Brighton earlier on Saturday to surge further clear of the champions.

Liverpool failed to hit the heights of their second-half humiliation of German champions Bayer Leverkusen in a 4-0 Champions League win in midweek.

But Arne Slot's men were again defensively solid to protect a sixth clean sheet in 11 league games and take a firm grip on the title race.

"We have a margin but it is small. Many challenges to come for us," said Slot.

Liverpool's stunning start to life under Slot has made light of Jurgen Klopp's departure and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister conceded even he was not sure if the Reds could challenge for the title.

"If we are top of the league by five points then it means something," said the Argentine international.

"If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are."

Villa's fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions sees Unai Emery's men slip to eighth, but only one point off third-placed Nottingham Forest.

"When they scored the second goal the match more or less was finished, but until that second goal we had chances to score," said Emery.

"It was not enough to get points here but I am positive that we are moving forward."

The Anfield crowd was fired up by news of City's 2-1 defeat at Brighton and inspired a fast start from the home side, but it was from two Villa corners that Liverpool's best chances of the first half materialised.