Neto rescues Chelsea draw as Arsenal title bid suffers fresh blow

LONDON: Pedro Neto dealt a fresh blow to spluttering Arsenal's Premier League title challenge as the Chelsea winger's superb strike rescued a 1-1 draw in the London derby on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side had taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli's second-half goal at Stamford Bridge.

But Neto's equaliser 10 minutes later earned Chelsea a deserved point and left the Gunners without a win in their last four league games.

Neto's first Premier League goal since his move from Wolves in August kept third-placed Chelsea above fourth-placed Arsenal on goal difference.

Both teams are nine points behind leaders Liverpool, but while Chelsea will be encouraged by their position after exceeding expectations in Enzo Maresca's first season in charge, Arsenal head into the international break assailed by questions about their malaise.

Beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, hot on the heels of last weekend's loss at Newcastle, Arsenal have won just three of their last nine league games.