Ghana fails to qualify for Africa Cup for first time since 2004

TALATONA: Ghana failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with Angola 1-1 in qualifying on Friday.

The Black Stars needed a win in their penultimate group game to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year.

Ghana, a four-time Africa Cup champion, has played in 24 editions of the tournament. Only seven-time champion Egypt (26) and defending champion Ivory Coast (25) have appeared in more.

Already-qualified Angola made the better start in front of the home fans in Talatona, but Ghana veteran Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliant free kick from distance in the 18th minute.

M'Bala Nzola had a chance to equalize with a penalty only for Ghana 'keeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen to save his spot kick.

The home team kept pushing however, and Felicio Milson set up Zini to equalize in the 64th.

Ghana remained bottom of qualifying Group F with just three points from five games. It needed two wins from its final two games while hoping group rival Sudan (seven points) lost both of its games.