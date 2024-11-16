Ronaldo's brace takes Portugal to Nations League quarters

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 thanks to a rampant second-half display on Friday to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, while already-qualified Spain beat Denmark.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal wrapped up top spot in Group A1 with a game to spare, securing their place in the next round in March.

France, Germany and Italy are also already through to the last eight.

Poland were the better side early on but failed to take their chances in Porto and the home side made them pay, netting four times in the last 20 minutes.

"We couldn't impose ourselves on the game in the first half," said Portugal goalscorer Rafael Leao.

"(Coach) Roberto Martínez's approach in the locker room was important; it was the key to changing the pressure at half-time."

Ronaldo volleyed over from close range shortly before the interval, as Portugal failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

Dominik Marczuk almost broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced a brilliant fingertip save to deny him.

The hosts broke from the resulting corner to score less than 60 seconds later, as Leao powered forward before finding Nuno Mendes, then continuing his run to meet the Paris Saint-Germain full-back's cross with a powerful header.

Portugal were awarded a penalty when Diogo Dalot's strike flicked off Jakub Kiwior's hand at point-blank range and was saved by Marcin Bulka.