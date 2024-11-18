Rabiot brace fires France past Italy and top of Nations League group

MILAN: Adrien Rabiot fired France to first place in their Nations League group with a headed brace in Sunday's 3-1 win over Italy at the San Siro.

Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot netted from Lucas Digne set-pieces in each half at the home of his former Milanese rivals to ensure that Les Bleus leapfrogged Italy into top spot in Group A2 on goal difference, with both teams already in the quarter-finals before kick-off.

Digne -- like Rabiot making his 50th appearance for his country -- was also crucial to France's second goal, as it was his stunning free-kick in the 33rd minute which crashed out off the woodwork and into the net off Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

France were on their way to top spot when Digne forced home via Vicario's back as they needed to win by at least two goals to move above Italy.

Andrea Cambiaso's neat first-time finish moments after Digne's strike put Italy back on top on head-to-head record, due to their 3-1 win in Paris back in September.

But Rabiot stepped up in the 65th minute to give France a positive end to what has been a tumultuous international break, with captain Kylian Mbappe left at home with little explanation from coach Didier Deschamps and a fraught goalless draw with Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday.

"It had been a while since we'd put in a performance like that. The fight and the team spirit should be highlighted," Rabiot said to TF1.

"This is the true face of the French national team."

A tally of 13 points from a group including France and Belgium seemed unlikely for Italy in the aftermath of their dreadful European Championship title defence in Germany.