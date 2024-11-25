Mbappe on target as Real Madrid cruise to Leganes win

LEGANÉS: Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal in five games for Real Madrid as the champions beat Leganes 3-0 on Sunday in La Liga.

Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham also struck as Madrid moved second, four points behind leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

Los Blancos capitalised after Barcelona slipped to a draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a straightforward win against 14th-placed Leganes.

Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday in the Champions League in a crucial game for the Spanish side after two defeats in their first four European matches and warmed up with a solid performance.

"The team managed the good feelings that we had in the (previous 4-0 win) against Osasuna well, and we confirmed them today," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian lined up with young centre-back Raul Asencio as well as Dani Ceballos, who was afforded a rare start and Turkish playmaker Arda Guler.

Ancelotti was missing long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao among others, but was able to bring goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back in for the visit to Butarque, in the Madrid suburbs.