Odisha FC hit six past listless Hyderabad FC

HYDERABAD: Odisha FC produced a splendid performance to overcome Hyderabad FC 6-0 in the ongoing Indian Super League here on Monday.

Isak Vanlalruatfela, making his 50th appearance in the league, opened Odisha’s account with a strike from close distance. Hyderabad defenders were caught completely off guard by a dangerous throw-in inside the box. Isak capitalised on the same to hand the visitors the lead.

The second goal came through an error, an intended back pass setting up the goal, as striker Diego Mauricio put the ball behind the net after an initial save by goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Things turned from bad to worse in the second-half for the home side after Jongte turned the ball into his own net after the ball rebounded off the bar. Isak’s intended cross hit the bar before bouncing off in front of goal. Several players went for the loose ball and in the melee, the ball somehow hit the goalkeeper before crossing the goal line.

Ahmed Jahouh’s teasing cross from near the corner flag found an unmarked Mourtada Fall at the far post. The latter took his time before placing it into the back of the net.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (75’) and Rahim Ali (89’) added two more goals to make it a forgettable day for the hosts. With this win, Odisha climbed to fourth position while Hyderabad remained in 11th spot.