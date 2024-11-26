US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announces her retirement from international football

WASHINGTON: US women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, on Monday announced her retirement from international football, after a career spanning of 15 years.

Naeher was on the team's roster for a pair of upcoming matches in Europe but those games will be her last after a full 11 years playing for the United States.

Naeher was the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. team that won the Women's World Cup in 2019 and the gold medal at this year's Olympics in France.

She's the only U.S. goalkeeper to earn a shutout in both a World Cup and an Olympic final.

She made a key one-handed save in stoppage time to preserve the Americans' 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Olympic final.

Mallory Swanson, who scored the only goal, ran down the length of the field to embrace Naeher at the final whistle.

"Every tear shed in the challenging times and disappointments made every smile and celebration in the moments of success that much more joyful. This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime," she wrote on X.

Naeher has been known throughout her career for her calm and steady leadership. She is one of just three goalkeepers to make more than 100 appearances for the United States.

Naeher made her debut with the national team in 2014 and was a backup to Hope Solo at the 2015 World Cup, were the United States won.

She became the team's regular starter following the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was on the squad that repeated as World Cup winners in 2019.

In her career, Naeher has appeared in 113 games with 110 starts, 88 wins and 68 shutouts.

She had four shutouts throughout the Olympic tournament in France.

The 36-year-old has also played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League since 2016. She is set to play for Chicago next season.

The United States is headed to Europe for a match against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and on Dec 3 against Netherlands in The Hague.