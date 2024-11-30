Southampton denied by VAR, Brighton rises to second in Premier League

BRIGHTON: Southampton was denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision and ended up drawing with host Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Kaoru Mitoma spectacularly headed Brighton into a first half lead and Flynn Downes hammered the equalizer an hour in. Then minutes later teammate Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalized Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

"I find it hard to accept,” Southampton manager Russell Martin told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"We were told it affects Bart Verbruggen's ability, and if Adam's run moved Verbruggen from his position then I would understand the decision, but he hasn't moved. I cannot see how it has affected the goalkeeper.

“It is still human error in my opinion. The mistake is, it's not clear and obvious enough to be corrected. The on-field decision carries weight. I am frustrated.”

It meant Saints, still on the bottom of the league, had to settle for a first away point.

Martin was proud of his team: “They have been creeping up with belief. We were excellent and went toe to toe with a team who have gone second.”