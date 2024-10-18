Birthday boy Wilmar powers Chennaiyin FC

GUWAHATI: It’s still a nascent stage of the ongoing ISL season but Chennaiyin has been good on the road so far. That was the case on Thursday as they posted their second victory in three away matches. The Chennai-based club beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 in Guwahati on the day.

It was an unforgettable outing for Wilmar Jordan Gil, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday. The Colombian marked the occasion with a brace. That proved to be the difference for Chennaiyin, who eventually finished the match with 10 men on the field.

Before Wilmar came to the fore, it was the home side who had taken the lead in the fifth minute through Nestor Albiach. Wilmar equalised for the visitors in the 25th minute before Lukas Pivetta Brambilla had handed Chennaiyin the lead. Jordan doubled his tally early on in the second-half.

Alaeddine Ajaraie reduced Chennaiyin’s, who were down to 10 men in the 83rd minute after a red card for defender Laldinliana Renthlei, lead in the dying minutes but that was not enough for NorthEast. Having gained three points, Chennaiyin moved to fifth place in the points table.