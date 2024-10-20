Kerala Blasters FC beat Mohammedan SC 2-1 in ISL

KOLKATA: Kerala Blasters FC secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Two second-half strikes from Kwame Peprah and Jesus Jimenez saw Mikael Stahre's men secure their third consecutive victory in Kolkata.

Mirjalol Kasimov handed Mohammedan SC the lead, but the visitors showed resilience in the second half to produce a come-from-behind victory.

The visitors were off the blocks quickly, as Noah Sadaoui found the right tune from the start.

The Moroccan posed all sorts of trouble for the Mohammedan SC backline, especially after combining with Adrian Luna, who was pulling the strings from midfield.

However, the hosts weathered the early storm brilliantly and gradually imposed themselves on the match's tempo.

In the 20th minute, Mohammedan's pillar in defence, Joseph Adjei had to be substituted out after suffering an injury.

Andrey Chernyshov turned to French defender Florent Ogier to replace the Ghanaian.

The next 10 minutes saw the hosts dominate possession and also create a few chances.