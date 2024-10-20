Stones scores injury-time winner as Man City beats struggling Wolves 2-1 in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON: John Stones came up with an injury-time goal again as Manchester City narrowly avoided a major setback by beating last-place Wolves 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stones headed home a corner in the fifth minute of second-half injury time and the goal stood after referee Chris Kavanagh was called to the sideline monitor to review whether Bernardo Silva was interfering with goalkeeper Jose Sa from an offside position.

Kavanagh's decision denied Wolves just a second point of the season and enraged manager Gary O’Neil on the sidelines, while the win put City two points above Liverpool ahead of its home game against Chelsea later Sunday.

It also extended City's unbeaten streak to a club-record 31 league games, beating a mark Pep Guardiola's team had set in 2018.

With prolific striker Erling Haaland held scoreless for a third straight league game, City's defenders provided the goals instead after Jorgen Strand Larsen had given the hosts a surprising early lead in the seventh minute.