Seasoned stars steer Odisha FC to 2-1 win as East Bengal suffer sixth straight defeat

BHUBANESWAR: Hosts Odisha FC rolled past East Bengal FC with a 2-1 victory to register their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday.

Seasoned stars Roy Krishna (22nd minute) and Mourtada Fall (69th) found the back of the net once each to overcome the penalty kick goal scored by East Bengal FC striker Dimitrios Diamantakos (45+4) in the added time of the first half.

With this loss, the Red and Gold Brigade succumbed to their sixth successive defeat this ISL season and a second consecutive one under new head coach Oscar Bruzon.

The stage for the same was set up by the indomitable Krishna in the 22nd minute, as the Fijian forward scored his fourth goal against East Bengal FC in the competition.

Livewire youngster Isak Vanlalruatfela was given plenty of space on the left flank when he launched a slightly long-ranged through delivery for Krishna.

The striker was in the right place at the right time to pierce through the visitors' backline.

He collected the ball at ease, marched forward and mastered the 1v1 situation with East Bengal FC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to land the ball in the bottom right corner.