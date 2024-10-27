Five-star NorthEast beat Jamshedpur in ISL

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC produced a majestic performance in front of their home supporters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to round off a thoroughly convincing 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The Highlanders recorded their second win of the campaign in utmost style, as their free-flowing frontline got together to break past the Jamshedpur FC defence multiple times across both halves. This is the club’s biggest win in ISL history and the first time they have scored five goals in a game in the competition as well.

They were also helped with the Red Miners being reduced to 10 men with defender Stephen Eze getting sent off in the 29th minute. Forwards Alaeddine Ajaraie (5’, 90’) and Parthib Gogoi (44’, 55’) scored a double each while Macarton Nickson scored one (82’). With this victory, NorthEast moved to fifth spot while Jamshedpur remain in second spot.