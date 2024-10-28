Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag

MANCHESTER: Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag on Monday after a troubled start to the season left the 20-time English champions in 14th place in the Premier League and the club’s new leadership unimpressed with the pace of change under the Dutchman.

Ten Hag, who was hired in 2022, paid the price for leading United to just three wins in nine league games in the opening months of the campaign. There have been four defeats, the 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday being his last game in charge.

United finished in eighth place last season, its lowest in the Premier League era, and appears to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign. It already leaves the storied team in danger of missing out on qualification for the lucrative Champions League once again.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” said United, which added that Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of Ten Hag's assistants, would be taking over as interim head coach while a permanent head coach is recruited.