Spaniards Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d'Or award as Real Madrid snubs ceremony

PARIS: Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men's and women's Ballon d'Or award on Monday as the world's best soccer players, while Real Madrid snubbed the star-studded ceremony in Paris in apparent protest.

The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph.

He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina and beat Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior into second place, a result which greatly displeased the Spanish club. Madrid and its players stayed away from the ceremony, then vented their feelings on social media.

Rodri showed his emotion when his name was read out by former winner George Weah, putting his hands over his face.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri, who is out for the season after injuring his ACL last month and arrived on crutches to the ceremony. “One of my key things is I always try to improve every game.”

Known as a hard-working and unselfish player despite his abilities, Rodri was quick to deflect praise onto others.