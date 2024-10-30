Odisha withdraws from Indian Women’s League 2024-25 season

BHUBANESWAR: Sports Odisha, the state government-managed professional women’s football club, has opted out of the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League (IWL) season.
On Monday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures for the IWL's second season in the home-and-away format, with the new campaign set to begin on 10 January 2025.
This season will see the league expand to eight teams, with last season’s IWL 2 champions Sreebhumi FC (West Bengal) and runners-up NITA Football Academy (Odisha) joining as new entrants.
NITA Football Academy and Odisha FC will represent the state this season, following the decision by Sports Odisha, the state’s only government-managed women’s football club, to withdraw.
Though the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha has not provided an official explanation, a communiqué to the district sports office confirmed the withdrawal of Sports Odisha.
A month-long training camp for 30 women players had been organised in Bhubaneswar in preparation for the season, but Sports Odisha ultimately chose not to participate. Since joining the IWL as hosts in the 2021-22 season, Sports Odisha had been a regular participant. Odisha Police previously fielded a team in the IWL before the inclusion of Odisha FC and NITA Football Academy.
The IWL 2024-25 season will commence with a double-header on 10 January. Defending champions Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC at Kalinga Stadium, while Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Sreebhumi FC at Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.