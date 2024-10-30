Odisha withdraws from Indian Women’s League 2024-25 season

BHUBANESWAR: Sports Odisha, the state government-managed professional women’s football club, has opted out of the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League (IWL) season.

On Monday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures for the IWL's second season in the home-and-away format, with the new campaign set to begin on 10 January 2025.

This season will see the league expand to eight teams, with last season’s IWL 2 champions Sreebhumi FC (West Bengal) and runners-up NITA Football Academy (Odisha) joining as new entrants.

