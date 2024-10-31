Chennaiyin FC seek third away win

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have had a mixed start in the current season of the Indian Super League. With two wins in five matches, they are currently placed sixth in the 13-team league so far. What’s interesting is both those wins came when they were playing away from home.

Come Thursday, Owen Coyle’s side will be hoping to add to that tally and make it three when they take on Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

However, it’s likely to be stiff challenge for the club from Chennai. Punjab have three wins in four matches and are currently placed fourth. In their most-recent outing, Chennaiyin played out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa at home. A win against Punjab will push them to third spot. Coyle is mindful of the threat that Punjab possess and he’s hopeful that his team can carry forward their good away form.

“It’s certainly going to be a tough game, one we’re looking forward to. We feel aggrieved to have lost a game in Delhi against Punjab last year. We scored three good goals which were all ruled out. That being said, we never played as well as we could but we were always a goal threat. So what we want to do is carry our good form into another tough away game, but we have done well on our travels this year and we want to do that again. We want to make sure that we are at our best,” said Coyle.

One player from Chennaiyin who’ll be aiming to continue his good start to the season is Farukh Choudhary. Following his goal-scoring exploits for India, the forward joined Coyle for the press conference, before lavishing praise on his head coach.

“Last year, there were times when my decision-making was not that great. But, he (Coyle) has always been there to guide me; even after the games, when we had our recovery sessions, he would call upon me and guide me, especially when it came to finishing. I was in a hurry always, I would always go for power, but he told me you just need to put the ball in the sides. All those things helped me a lot. But, I think I can improve a lot more when we get the ball, when we attack, and be more clinical in front of the goal,” Farukh said.

Laldinliana Renthlei will be available after a one-game suspension. The head coach also confirmed that Jiteshwor Singh will travel with the team after recovering from an injury. Ankit Mukherjee, meanwhile, will continue with his rehabilitation.