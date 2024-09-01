Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami crush Chicago Fire

MIAMI: Luis Suarez struck twice to take his season tally to 16 goals in 20 Major League Soccer games as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Despite being without Lionel Messi, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury, Miami, under Gerardo Martino's guidance, continued their strong form. The team has already secured a spot in the playoffs and remains in first place in the race for the regular season 'Supporters' Shield.'

However, there was no sign of Miami easing off as Suarez, the 37-year-old Uruguayan and former Barcelona striker, continued his impressive scoring streak.

Suarez played a key role in Miami's opening goal in the 25th minute when his shot was parried by Chicago keeper Chris Brady, only for it to rebound off the unfortunate defender Tobias Salquist and into the net.

Just one minute into the second half, Suarez found the back of the net again, beating Brady with a low left-footed shot at the near post after a smart exchange with Diego Gomez.

The veteran striker completed his brace in the 53rd minute with a close-range finish after receiving a low ball into the box from his former Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba.

Chicago Fire managed to pull one back in the 82nd minute through Giorgios Koutsias, but Miami sealed a convincing win when Leonardo Campana broke down the right and set up substitute Robert Taylor, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Elsewhere, defending champions Columbus Crew, fresh off their Leagues Cup triumph, appear well-placed to join Miami in the Eastern Conference postseason. Two stoppage-time goals earned them a dramatic 4-2 win over New York City FC.