Defender Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL season

CHENNAI: Defender Laldinliana Renthlei returned to his former club, Chennaiyin FC, ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Renthlei, who hails from Mizoram, has previously played for Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC.

Renthlei’s first stint with Chennaiyin saw him play a key role in their journey to the final of the 2019-20 ISL season, in which the club finished as runners-up.

He is the 13th signing for CFC, joining fellow defenders Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia.

Head coach Owen Coyle said, "I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He's a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad."

"The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans, and of course coach Owen, who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by bringing me to the club once again," Renthlei said.

Renthlei rose to prominence during the 2017-18 season with Chhinga Veng, playing a pivotal role in their Mizoram Premier League (MPL) title win.

He moved to I-League outfit Aizawl FC in December 2017 and has also played as a central defender and midfielder during his career.