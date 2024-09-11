Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team

MIAMI: Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the new head coach of the United States national team, the US Soccer federation announced on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Espanyol coach replaces American Gregg Berhalter who was fired in July after a disappointing Copa America campaign.

Pochettino is the biggest name coach to take charge of the USA and the first foreigner since German Juergen Klinsmann, who was sacked in 2016.

Pochettino, 52, has been unemployed since his abrupt departure in May from Chelsea after just a single season in charge.

No detail of the contract length was provided by US Soccer but Pochettino will lead the team in the 2026 World Cup which the USA is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams," said Matt Crocker, US Soccer's sporting director who led the search for a new coach.

"His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad," he added.

Pochettino has a track record of promoting young talent at Southampton, Tottenham and Spanish side Espanyol earlier in his managerial career.

At Tottenham, Pochettino played a key role in shaping the career of England captain Harry Kane and he turned Spurs into regular top-four finishers while also guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019.