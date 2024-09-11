Punjab FC ready for ISL season with balanced squad of youth, experience

MOHALI: Punjab FC, the sole representative from North India in the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL), on Wednesday announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming season.

At an event here, the team also unveiled their home, away, and third kits.

The Shers will kick off their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters on 15th September in Kochi and will play their first home game on 20th September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has selected a squad that strikes a balance between youth and experience.

Luka Majcen, Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Ivan Novoselec, Asmir Suljic, and Filip Mrzljak are the foreign signings of the squad.

The new Indian signings include Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muheet Shabir, Nihal Sudeesh (on loan), and Likmabam Rakesh Singh (on loan).

Mohammed Suhail F. and Shami Singamayum, promoted from the academy to the senior side, will join Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Ayush Deshwal.

Dilmperis said, "We have named a squad that can challenge for the top spots in the league this season. The foreign signings have plenty of experience, and we have an exciting pool of Indian players. We have also maintained the core of our Indian players from last season. Our pre-season has been good, and we hope we start our season well and perform to our best capacity."

Dilmperis will be assisted by Konstantinos Katsaras and Sankarlal Chakraborty, along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach and Manish Timsina as the goalkeeping coach.