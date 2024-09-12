Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta agrees on new contract until 2027

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed on a new contract that ties him to the English Premier League club until 2027, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity as the deal has not been publicly announced.

Arteta, who has been at Arsenal since December 2019, has transformed the team into Manchester City's main title rival, finishing runner-up in the last two seasons.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, with speculation suggesting him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at City.

The 42-year-old Spanish coach was Guardiola's assistant at City before succeeding Unai Emery at Arsenal and winning the FA Cup in his first season in charge.

Two seasons ago, Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the league but were beaten to the title by City. No other team had spent so long in first place without being crowned league champion.

Last season, Arsenal pushed City even closer, taking the title race down to the last day, eventually finishing two points behind Guardiola's team.